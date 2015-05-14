By Sonali Paul and Matt Siegel
| MELBOURNE/SYDNEY
MELBOURNE/SYDNEY May 14 A leading independent
senator in Australia has pulled a vote that could have launched
an inquiry into the economic impact of a slump in the price of
iron ore, just as a campaign against top producers Rio Tinto and
BHP Billiton was ratcheted up.
Senator Nick Xenophon wants an inquiry into the impact of
the price collapse on government revenue and to consider whether
action is needed to ensure healthy competition in the sector.
He had planned to call for the vote on Thursday but
postponed it to June 16 as he did not have enough support,
including from opposition Labor politicians, on the scope of the
inquiry.
"There are urgent negotiations under way for an alternative
parliamentary inquiry," Xenophon said in a statement.
The iron ore price hit $46.70 a tonne in April, its lowest
in a decade, although it has picked up to around $62 this week.
Top producers Rio Tinto and BHP
have been flooding the market with iron ore, which has
left smaller, high-cost producers struggling to survive.
Xenophon's call for a probe coincided with the opening of a
new front in a long-running campaign by billionaire Andrew
"Twiggy" Forrest, founder of Fortescue Metals Group,
Australia's no.3 iron ore producer, against bigger rivals Rio
Tinto and BHP.
Fortescue has created a website called Our Iron Ore
(www.ourironore.com), looking to drum up support for his war on
Rio and BHP, the world's second- and third-largest iron ore
producers respectively.
"Iron ore is Australia's most important single export earner
and a dramatically falling price is putting significant pressure
on current and future living standards of all Australians," the
home page says under the tag: "Damaging our economy".
It echoes what Forrest has repeatedly said this year,
without naming BHP and Rio Tinto. "Multinational companies are
failing to act in an economically rational way, choosing to
oversupply the iron ore market in the medium term," it says.
The site urges the public to "join the campaign" by signing
a petition, but a link does not lead to any petition so it is
unclear what people would be putting their name to.
Rio and BHP declined comment on the website. Rio Tinto Chief
Executive Sam Walsh called Forrest "harebrained" in March for
suggesting producers should collectively cut production to shore
up prices, but BHP has avoided comment.
One crisis management expert said it would not pay for them
to fuel the story by overreacting to Fortescue.
"There are two games being played here: one is the sort of
vaudeville show at the front end but the more important one is
going on behind the scenes," said Tim Allerton, managing
director of Syndey-based City Public Relations, the latter
referring to lobbying on the matter in parliament.
(Writing by Sonali Paul; Editing by Alan Raybould)