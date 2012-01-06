SYDNEY Jan 6 Iron ore shipments from
Australia's Port Hedland, one of the world's largest export
terminals, rose to 21.4 million tonnes in December from 19.8
million tonnes in November, data released by the port authority
on Friday showed.
Shipments to China, the port's biggest destination increased
to 16.6 million tonnes from 14.7 million tonnes in November,
according to the data.
The modest rise suggested a period of destocking of
inventories by Chinese steel mills early in the fourth quarter
of 2011 had concluded, according to ore traders.
BHP Billiton is the port's biggest user,
followed by Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. Both companies
ship the bulk of their ore to China.
Iron ore prices in China, the world's biggest market, inched
up on Friday as customers sought to replenish stockpiles, but
the traditional absence of big purchases ahead of the lunar new
year holiday later this month could push shipments from the port
down in January.
Offer prices for 61.5 percent Pilbara fines rose $1
to$139-141 per tonne including cost and freight on Friday,
industry consultancy Umetal said, and they have now increased
$3since markets reopened on Wednesday.
The major indexes have also made gains, and Platts' 62
percent index IODBZ00-PLT ended at $141.5 per tonne on
Thursday, up 1.8 percent from the previous close.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)