SYDNEY, April 5 Iron ore shipments to China
through Australia's Port Hedland were down modestly to 14.0
million tonnes in March from 14.58 million in February,
according to port authority data, in part reflecting
weather-related disruptions to shipping.
Total iron ore shipments from the port dropped to 18.66
million tonnes in March from 19.58 million tonnes a month
earlier, according to the data.
Port Hedland authorities closed the anchorage for 66 hours
and the port for a total of 52 hours in mid-March due to
Tropical Cyclone Lua, which crossed the coast 100 km (60 miles)
north of the facility.
BHP Billiton is the port's biggest user,
followed by Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. Both companies
ship the bulk of their ore to China.
Japan was a distant second, importing 2.30 million tonnes in
March via Port Hedland and South Korea no. 3 with March imports
of 1.63 million tonnes.
Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content
.IO62-CNI=SI was trading steady $147.60 a tonne, based on data
from Steel Index, near the five-month high of $147.70 reached
last week.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Sugita Katyal)