UPDATE 3-Oil prices fall on bloated U.S. fuel inventories, stalling China demand
* Market can accommodate rising shale -Qatar minister (Updates throughout, adds comment, changes dateline from SINGAPORE)
SYDNEY Nov 7 Iron ore shipments from Australia's Port Hedland, one of the world's largest export terminals, slipped to 19.9 million tonnes in October from 20.0 million in September, data released by the port authority showed on Monday.
Shipments to China, the port's biggest destination, eased to 14.7 million tonnes in October from 15.1 million in September, according to the data. BHP Billiton is the port's biggest user, followed by Fortescue Metals Group Ltd .
(Reporting by James Regan)
JAKARTA, Feb 8 Indonesia's biggest bank by assets, PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, said on Wednesday it was looking to boost its lending to the country's mining industry following an improvement in performance by some companies in the sector.
COPENHAGEN, Feb 8 A.P. Moller-Maersk missed fourth-quarter profit expectations on Wednesday as the world's largest shipping company pressed on with changes, taking impairments, slashing its dividend and announcing a new chairman.