SYDNEY Feb 8 Iron ore shipments to China through Australia's Port Hedland, one of the world's biggest export terminals, fell 15 percent in January compared to December, according to data released by the port authority on Wednesday.

A cloudy outlook for steel demand in China has restrained the appetite of steel mills for iron ore since late last year, according to commodities traders.

Shipments of iron ore to China, the top importer, via the port in January totalled 14 million tonnes, down from 16.6 million in December, the port said.

South Korea was a distant second, importing 1.6 million tonnes in January, the data showed.

Total iron ore shipments from the port dropped to 17.4 million tonnes in January from 21.4 million tonnes in December, according to the data.

Instead of buying fresh cargoes, some Chinese mills are opting for iron ore already sitting in domestic ports, as this is readily available and can be bought in smaller tonnages, according to traders.

BHP Billiton is the port's biggest user, followed by Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. Both companies ship the bulk of their ore to China.

"In the longer term, we expect the rate of growth in steelmaking raw materials' demand, particularly in China, to decelerate as underlying economic growth rates revert to a more sustainable level," BHP Billiton CEO Marius Kloppers said on Wednesday after the company unveiled a rare fall in earnings.

Despite mounting concerns iron ore demand was slipping, BHP Billiton last week earmarked a further $779 million to expand its Australian iron ore business by constructing a new outer harbor port and shipping facilities at Port Hedland.

The work will enable BHP Billiton, which trails rival Rio Tinto in iron ore production in Australia, to boost annual shipments from Port Hedland by 100 million tonnes, the company said.

Rio Tinto does not ship ore through Port Hedland. (Reporting by James Regan; editing by Miral Fahmy)