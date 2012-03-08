March 8 Following are production forecasts
in 2016 from the major global iron ore miners and Australia's
smaller iron ore miners and aspiring producers.
The figures do not include Australian mines wholly owned by
Sinosteel Midwest and CITIC Pacific.
Majors Production Forecast
mln tonnes prodn mt
2011 2016
Vale 312 469
Rio Tinto 192 353
BHP 154 240
TOTAL 658 1,062
Juniors Production Forecast
mln tonnes prodn mt
2011 2016
Aquila/AMCI - 30
Atlas - 30
BC Iron 1.8 5
Brockman - 17
Flinders - 15
Fortescue 54 155
Gindalbie - 16
Grange 2 2.7
Iron Ore Hldgs - 12
Jack Hills mine 1.8 15
Mt Gibson - 9
Northern Iron 7 7
OneSteel 5.8 11
Sundance - 35
Centrex - 5
TOTAL 72.4 364.7
Source: Company presentations and Reuters estimates based on
company announcements
(Compiled by Sonali Paul; Editing by Michael Urquhart)