March 8 Following are production forecasts in 2016 from the major global iron ore miners and Australia's smaller iron ore miners and aspiring producers.

The figures do not include Australian mines wholly owned by Sinosteel Midwest and CITIC Pacific.

Majors Production Forecast

mln tonnes prodn mt

2011 2016 Vale 312 469 Rio Tinto 192 353 BHP 154 240 TOTAL 658 1,062 Juniors Production Forecast

mln tonnes prodn mt

2011 2016 Aquila/AMCI - 30 Atlas - 30 BC Iron 1.8 5 Brockman - 17 Flinders - 15 Fortescue 54 155 Gindalbie - 16 Grange 2 2.7 Iron Ore Hldgs - 12 Jack Hills mine 1.8 15 Mt Gibson - 9 Northern Iron 7 7 OneSteel 5.8 11 Sundance - 35 Centrex - 5 TOTAL 72.4 364.7

Source: Company presentations and Reuters estimates based on company announcements (Compiled by Sonali Paul; Editing by Michael Urquhart)