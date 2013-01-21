Jan 21 Following are production forecasts in
2016 from the major global iron ore miners and Australia's
smaller iron ore miners and aspiring producers.
For related story, click
Majors Production Forecast
mln tonnes prodn mt
2011 2016
Rio Tinto 192 360
BHP 154 240
Fortescue 54 155
TOTAL 400 755
Juniors Production Targeted Project status
mln tonnes prodn mt
2011 2016 Nov 2012
Aquila/AMCI - 30 no port or rail,
partner dispute
Asia Iron - 10 delayed due to
Extension Hill M Bo Xilai scandal
Atlas - 30 in talks on rail
BC Iron 1.8 5 on track
Brockman - 17 in talks on rail
CITIC Pacific - 24 starting up
Sino Iron
Flinders PIOP - 15 seeking funding
Forge Resources - 6 seeking funding
Balla Balla
Gindalbie Karara - 16 starting up
Grange Southdown 2 10 on ice
Iron Ore Hldgs - 12 plans to truck
Mitsubishi Jack 1.8 25 on ice
Hills
MCC Cape Lambert - 15 on ice
Mt Gibson - 9 on track
Arrium (South 5.8 11 on track
Australia)
Roy Hill - 30 in loan talks
Sinosteel - 15 on ice
Centrex (South - 5 under study
Australia)
TOTAL 11.4 285
Source: Company presentations and web sites and Bureau of
Resources and Energy Economics