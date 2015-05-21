(Repeats story first published late Thursday; no change to
text)
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY May 21 The Australian government will
not back an inquiry into the drivers behind the iron ore price
slump, the country's treasurer said on Thursday, a decision that
will please top producers Rio Tinto BHP
Billiton .
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott last week threw his
support behind a proposal by Senator Nick Xenophon for an
inquiry into the impact of the price collapse on government
revenue and to consider whether action was needed to ensure
healthy competition in the sector.
But Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey said the government
would now not back any inquiry.
"After discussing the issue with regulatory bodies and
stakeholders across the resources sector, the government will
not be initiating an inquiry at this time," Hockey said.
An inquiry would have centred on allegations that
Australia's largest miners had colluded to depress prices and
drive smaller producers out of the market, suggestions denied by
both Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton.
BHP Billiton chief executive officer Andrew Mackenzie went
on the offensive earlier this week, calling the idea of an
inquiry a "ridiculous waste of taxpayers' money."
The iron ore price slump has caused a A$20 billion ($15.79
billion) loss in government revenue in the past year. The fiscal
2016 budget released last week hinges on iron ore fetching at
least $48 a tonne over the next year.
Iron ore hit a decade-low of $46.70 a tonne .IO62-CNI=SI
in April, but has recovered some lost ground since to stand near
$58 on Wednesday.
The price of the steelmaking raw material is still 57
percent down from last year's peak, pressured by a global glut
as top miners including Rio and BHP as well as Brazil's Vale
boosted output as demand growth in top buyer China
cooled.
($1 = 1.2669 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Colin Packham)