(Adds details about schedule, iron ore prices)
By Rebekah Kebede
PERTH, Australia Feb 18 Australian billionaire
Gina Rinehart's $10 billion Roy Hill iron ore mine is on track
to begin exporting in September 2015 and will have shipped 5
million tonnes by the end of the year, a company executive said
on Wednesday.
"We're certainly on budget. We remain ahead of overall
schedule," Garry Torte, Chief Financial Officer of Roy Hill,
told Reuters.
The 55-million-tonnes a year mine is expected to ramp up
ahead of the company's original 30-month timeline, Korte said.
After a string of safety incidents at the mine site, local
media recently reported that parts of the project have fallen
behind schedule.
But Korte said the time lost as a result of those incidents
had been made up by contractor Samsung C&T.
The mine is set to come online as iron ore is trading near
six-year lows at just below $64 a tonne .IO62-CNI=SI and amid
a deepening glut stoked by low-cost, global miners ramping up
supply to ship more to China. The price has fallen a further 11
percent this year, stretching last year's 47 percent slide.
Korte said that Roy Hill sits in the bottom quartile of iron
ore producers and as a result is protected from dips in the iron
ore price.
"We're very comfortable with prices where they are now,"
Korte said.
Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd owns 70 percent of
the project, with Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp
holding 15 percent, South Korean steel giant POSCO
12.5 percent and Taiwan's China Steel Corp 2.5
percent.
Once it ramps up, Roy Hill will be Australia's fourth
largest iron ore producer, adding to a looming supply glut built
up by bigger rivals Rio Tinto , BHP Billiton
, and Fortescue Metals Group.
(Reporting By Rebekah Kebede in Perth, additional reporting by
Manolo Serapio in Singapore; Editing by Michael Perry)