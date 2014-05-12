MELBOURNE May 12 Tugboat workers at Australia's
biggest iron ore port have approved a plan to go on strike,
which would halt a quarter of the world's iron ore exports, if
they are unable to resolve a dispute over annual leave and pay,
their union said on Monday.
Deckhands in the Maritime Union of Australia (MUA) voted to
strike for one, two or seven days, but remain in talks with
tugboat operator Teekay Shipping Australia to resolve the
dispute, the union said.
No date or timeframe has been set for a strike, which would
halt iron ore shipments by BHP Billiton and
Fortescue Metals Group. Together they supply more than
half of Australia's iron ore exports.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)