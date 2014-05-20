(Repeats story published late Tuesday; no change to text)
MELBOURNE May 20 Teekay Shipping took
part in Australian government-sponsored mediation talks on
Tuesday to avert industrial action by tugboat operators that
could halt a quarter of global seaborne iron ore exports.
There were no immediate comments on any outcome from the
talks. BHP Billiton has previously warned that a strike
by tugboat operators at Port Hedland on the Indian Ocean could
cost up to $100 million in lost revenue each day.
Deckhands, engineers and masters of the tugboats that guide
vessels in and out of the port are pressing operator Teekay
Shipping for more pay and leave.
Deckhands, represented by the Maritime Union of Australia,
last week approved plans to strike for one, two or seven days
but have yet to decide whether to stop work. Any strike by them
would have to take place by June 11.
Teekay and the union had mediation talks on Tuesday held by
Australia's industrial tribunal, the Fair Work Commission. A
second round is due to take place in June.
If there is no resolution, one way the government could halt
a strike by arguing the action would hurt Australia's economy.
Teekay could look at replacing deckhands with non-union
workers, but people familiar with the issue said a lack of
trained replacements would rule that out.
"We want to ensure the dispute does not impact our
day-to-day operations and we are reviewing all options available
to us to mitigate any potential impact on our business going
forward," Fortescue Metals Group Chief Executive Nev
Power said in a statement.
He did not elaborate but Fortescue is within its rights to
ask the Fair Work Commission to stop the strike as a third party
facing damages.
Iron ore is Australia's biggest export earner. The value of
exports are forecast to climb 35 percent to A$76.8 billion
($71.80 billion)in the year to June 2014 from a year earlier,
according to the Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics.
BHP has already warned that a strike would cost $100 million
in lost sales a day, based on exports running at around 1.1
million tonnes a day at a price around $100 a tonne.
"BHP's broadcasting its position to obtain support from
other stakeholders, so they could seek an order for suspending
or terminating protected industrial action in a case where
significant economic damage is being inflicted on the Australian
economy," said Tim Greenall, counsel at law firm Madgwicks.
The government is so far monitoring the situation.
"At this stage we're just hopeful both parties can reach an
agreement," said David Allender, a spokesman for Employment
Minister Senator Eric Abetz.
The deck hands have been the first to back strike action.
The engineers, represented by the Australian Institute of
Marine and Power Engineers, are voting on a plan to strike for
up to two days, with the ballot result due on June 10. Tugboat
captains, represented by the Australian Maritime Officers Union,
hold a ballot due on May 30.
All crews work 28 days on, then get 28 days off. The
deckhands want four weeks of leave on top of that and are
pressing for pay equivalent to 70 percent of the A$220,000 that
masters earn, up from A$135,000 a year.($1 = 1.0696 Australian
Dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by James Regan and Ed
Davies)