SYDNEY May 21 BHP Billiton
said on Wednesday demands by tugboat workers' union threatening
industrial action at the Port Hedland iron ore port were
"unreasonable".
"We feel the MUA (Maritime Union of Australia) demands are
unreasonable," Jimmy Wilson, president of BHP's iron ore
division, told reporters.
BHP has already warned that a strike would cost $100 million
in lost sales a day, based on exports running at around 1.1
million tonnes a day at a price of around $100 a tonne.
Deckhands, engineers and masters of the tugboats that guide
vessels in and out of the port are pressing operator Teekay
Shipping for more pay and leave.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)