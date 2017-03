MELBOURNE Aug 6 Tug boat engineers at Port Hedland, Australia's biggest iron ore port, will stop work for four hours on Aug. 9, 11 and 13 over a pay dispute, hitting exports from BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group , tug operator Teekay Shipping said on Wednesday.

"Teekay very much regrets that this industrial action will take place, which has an impact not just on Teekay and our customers but also on the Australian economy," the company said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

"Teekay is continuing to negotiate with the three unions and is considering its legal options."

