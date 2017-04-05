UPDATE 4-Barrick Gold to hold talks with Tanzania over export row
* Acacia shares jump as much as 11 pct (Adds wider sector shakeup, Magafuli quote)
SYDNEY, April 5 Iron ore shipments to China from Australia's Port Hedland terminal, used by BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group, rose to 31.50 million tonnes from 30.19 million in February, port data showed on Wednesday.
Overall shipments from the world's biggest iron ore export terminal increased to 39.09 million tonnes from 35.67 million in February, according to the Pilbara Ports Authority. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Tom Hogue)
* Acacia shares jump as much as 11 pct (Adds wider sector shakeup, Magafuli quote)
TORONTO, June 14 Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, and China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) have agreed to terminate discussions on CMOC's acquisition of Freeport's cobalt assets, Freeport said on Wednesday.
* Six more products still waiting for green light (Adds Dow corn launch, Dow comment, background on Enlist platform)