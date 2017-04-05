SYDNEY, April 5 Iron ore shipments to China from Australia's Port Hedland terminal, used by BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group, rose to 31.50 million tonnes from 30.19 million in February, port data showed on Wednesday.

Overall shipments from the world's biggest iron ore export terminal increased to 39.09 million tonnes from 35.67 million in February, according to the Pilbara Ports Authority. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Tom Hogue)