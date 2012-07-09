UPDATE 1-Greek utility says being investigated by EU competition watchdog
* PPC says inspected over allegations it has violated competition
SYDNEY, July 9 Iron ore shipments to China from Australia's Port H edland f ell b y 7 .6 p ercent in June from the previous month, according to port authority data.
Shipments to China retreated to 16 . 09 million tonnes from 17.42 million tonnes in May, the data showed. Iron ore shipments were still up 16 percent on June last year.
Total iron shipments from Port Hedland in June were 21.51 m illion tonnes against 22.5 million tonnes in May and 20.7 million tonnes in April, making it a record quarter.
BHP Billiton is the port's biggest user, followed by Fortescue Metals Group Ltd.
Japan imported 2.51 million tonnes in June versus 2.73 million tonnes in May the data showed. June shipments to South Korea totaled 1. 9 m illion to nnes against 1.8 million tonnes in May. (Reporting by James Regan and Wayne Cole)
KADUNA, Nigeria, Feb 15 Talba Goni has been trying without luck to get government funds or loans to restart a textile plant in Kaduna, the former industrial heartland in northern Nigeria, that he was running until it closed almost 15 years ago.
Feb 15 U.S. crude oil and gasoline inventories soared to record highs last week as refineries cut output and gasoline demand softened, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.