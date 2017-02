SYDNEY, Sept 6 Iron ore shipments from Australia's Port Hedland, one of the world's largest export terminals, jumped 15.3 percent to 20.22 million tonnes in August from July, data released by the port authority showed on Tuesday.

Shipments to China, the port's biggest destination, rose to 14.3 million tonnes from 12.62 million in July.

Billiton is the port's biggest user followed by Fortescue Metals Group Ltd .

