* Rio Tinto, BHP, Fortescue to release quarterly data
* Defying some gloomy forecasts, iron ore output to rise
* As output grows, costs fall; cushion if price weakens
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Oct 14 Australia's "big three" iron ore
miners are set to unveil a boost in third-quarter production and
will mine even more in the fourth quarter, ignoring forecasts of
a looming supply glut in favour of capturing greater economies
of scale.
Rio Tinto this month upped annualised
output of the steel-making raw material by 20 percent to 290
million tonnes, while BHP Billiton and
Fortescue Mining are in the midst of robust expansion
work.
All three already mine ore at costs well below selling
prices -- thanks to a combination of rich grades and high
volumes -- and see any dip in prices as simply weeding out less
competitive rivals.
Rio Tinto, which is set to post a 3 percent rise in
third-quarter output against the previous quarter to 53 million
tonnes on Tuesday, is expected to announce a further mine
expansion to 360 million tonnes a year by a Dec. 3 meeting with
investors.
"With the iron ore price holding up well as we move into Q4,
we expect to see continuing growth from this key driver of
earnings," said RBC Capital Markets analyst Chris Drew, pointing
to resilient demand from China.
Fortescue is set to unveil on Thursday a 20 percent output
increase to just under 30 million tonnes for the three months to
end-September, and BHP Billiton a 4 percent rise on Oct. 24 to
just under 50 million tonnes.
Output from the three companies accounts for about 70
percent of the seaborne iron ore trade, feeding strong demand
from China that has pushed prices to record levels in recent
years.
Despite persistent forecasts for a price fall due to greater
supply and slower Chinese demand growth, benchmark 62-percent
iron ore sold for at least $130 a tonne for much
of the third quarter and now fetches $132, sufficient to
generate healthy margins.
Rio Tinto and BHP, whose cash costs are projected by
analysts at around $25 a tonne -- down from $28 in the September
quarter -- need iron ore prices of only $50 a tonne to start
generating positive cash flows, when freight and other fees are
applied.
Fortescue, which typically sells its ore at a 12 percent
discount to the benchmark price, requires a price of $75 a tonne
for positive cash flow.
BHP is developing new mines with an initial production
capacity of 35 million tonnes a year, boosting overall capacity
to 220 million tonnes annually by late 2014.
Nearby, Fortescue's Kings mine expansion will lift the
company's 120-million-tonnes-per-year production rate to 155
million tonnes by the end of December.
HEADWINDS OR BLUSTER
The expansion work means output will rise again in the
fourth quarter. Miners have already concluded most booking
requirements for October loadings, which should exceed last
month's record shipments, when the Port Hedland Port Authority
recorded a 46 percent rise to 28.9 million tonnes year on year.
Port Hedland is used by BHP and Fortescue, and handles about
a fifth of all global seaborne iron ore.
Some see headwinds for the sector from the increased supply
and with plans on the drawing board for other mines in
Australia, Africa and Brazil.
HSBC is forecasting global iron ore demand will reach 2.21
billion tonnes in 2016, with supply outrunning demand by 231
million tonnes, which could weaken prices.
But Rio Tinto's iron ore chief Andrew Harding is expected to
assure investors at the December briefing that steel demand in
China remains strong and warrants new mine development.
Trade data shows steel production rates in China, which
typically wilt in September and October, have displayed no sign
of easing and continue to exceed a healthy 2 million tonnes a
day.
Also, trade flows for iron ore are still above a robust 65
million tonnes a month.
The World Steel Association has lifted its global steel use
growth forecast to 3.1 percent year-on-year in 2013 and 3.3
percent in 2014, citing a strong outlook for China.
UBS still sees iron ore falling as low as $70 a tonne before
the end of the year due to inventory draw downs by China's
mills, but even so believes the drop will be short-lived, with a
recovery in place before the start of 2014.
"It's not the end of the world," UBS commodities analyst Tom
Price said. "In fact we have been saying to clients that it's a
really good buy signal."