Feb 1 Islamic financing wealth manager Crescent Wealth and news and information company Thomson Reuters on Wednesday launched a new index that will screen Australian Stock Exchange-listed companies for compliance with centuries-old Islamic investment principles.

The Thomson Reuters Crescent Wealth Islamic Australia Index, which covers 143 equities with combined market capitalisation of more than $160 billion, excludes banks, companies with high levels of debt or leverage such as property trusts, and other stocks that conflict with these principles.

Activities such as gambling, pornography and weapons are also filtered.

It is weighted toward resources and energy firms and includes mining heavyweights BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto .

Islamic banking assets globally now exceed $1 trillion and could reach $4 trillion by 2020, Crescent said, estimating $50 billion in managed funds invested according to Islamic principles in equities. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell in MELBOURNE; Editing by Lincoln Feast)