Feb 1 Islamic financing wealth manager
Crescent Wealth and news and information company Thomson Reuters
on Wednesday launched a new index that will screen Australian
Stock Exchange-listed companies for compliance with
centuries-old Islamic investment principles.
The Thomson Reuters Crescent Wealth Islamic Australia Index,
which covers 143 equities with combined market capitalisation of
more than $160 billion, excludes banks, companies with high
levels of debt or leverage such as property trusts, and other
stocks that conflict with these principles.
Activities such as gambling, pornography and weapons are
also filtered.
It is weighted toward resources and energy firms and
includes mining heavyweights BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
.
Islamic banking assets globally now exceed $1 trillion and
could reach $4 trillion by 2020, Crescent said, estimating $50
billion in managed funds invested according to Islamic
principles in equities.
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell in MELBOURNE; Editing by Lincoln
Feast)