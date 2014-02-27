PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 15
March 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SYDNEY Feb 28 James Hardie Industries Plc , the world's biggest fibre cement company, said on Friday it would pay a special dividend to investors as it booked a 64 percent rise in third-quarter profit thanks to higher sales volumes and prices globally.
Dual Australia and U.S.-listed James Hardie said net operating profit of $43.7 million for the three months to December 31 compared with $26.7 million the previous year.
Net operating profit excludes charges for asbestos liability, asset impairments and regulatory charges.
March 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 14 To understand Intel's $15.3 billion proposed acquisition of Israel's Mobileye, imagine the data created and compiled by a self-driving car scanning the road and objects around it as a potential source of revenue.