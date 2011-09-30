Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
CANBERRA, Sept 30 Australia and Japan have signed an open skies aviation agreement that will allow Australian carriers fly into smaller Japanese airports, just as flag carrier Qantas looks to set up a low-cost airline partnership in Japan.
The deal allows unlimited flights between the two countries, including to Tokyo's Haneda airport, and lifts capacity restrictions at Tokyo's larger Narita Airport from 2013, Australia's Transport Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday.
"It also makes it possible for Australian airlines to fly beyond Japan to third countries for the first time, including key markets such as China and Europe," Albanese said.
Qantas, Japan Airlines and Mitsubishi have announced plans to launch a new domestic airline -- Jetstar Japan -- as part of the Australia's carrier's wide-ranging overhaul to improve profitability.
More than one million people fly between Australia and Japan each year and passenger numbers are forecast to grow by 25 percent by 2020, Albanese said.
Japan signed an open skies accord with the United States in October last year as part of a government push to liberalize aviation markets, with Haneda unveiling a new international terminal to help meet demand.
Australia's Jetstar, a low-cost Qantas subsidiary, was the first no-frills carrier to begin services in Japan, flying into Kansai International Airport in 2008.
Jetstar Japan, in which Qantas, JAL and Mitsubishi would each hold one-third share, will launch with an initial fleet of three new Airbus A320 aircraft. (Reporting by Rob Taylor; Editing by Balazs Koranyii)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.