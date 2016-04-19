(Repeats story published late on Tuesday, no change to text)
By Colin Packham and Tim Kelly
SYDNEY/TOKYO April 19 Japan's advanced attack
Soryu submarine carried out drills with Australia's navy on
Tuesday as a German company launched a campaign to advertise its
expertise - as a race for a A$50 billion contract to build
Australia's next submarine fleet neared a climax.
Industry sources told Reuters the Australian government is
speeding up its decision on the contract - France is the other
major bidder - with a winner now expected to be announced by the
end of the month.
Australia intends to buy 12 new submarines, a centrepiece of
its defence strategy unveiled in February, which called for an
increase in military spending of nearly A$30 billion over the
next 10 years to protect strategic and trade interests in the
Asia-Pacific.
Industry watchers had anticipated a decision for one of the
world's most lucrative defence contracts to come later in the
year, but Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's recent
gamble on a July 2 election has sped up the process.
The contract is politically sensitive as it will likely have
an impact on thousands of jobs in the shipbuilding industry in
South Australia state. Retaining votes in key electorates in
that state will be critical for the government.
Two industry sources in Asia who are involved in the bid
process told Reuters they were expecting an announcement as
early as April 29. They declined to be identified because they
are not authorized to talk to media.
On Tuesday, the Japanese Soryu submarine, a variant of the
submarine that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Kawasaki
Heavy Industries are offering to build, began exercises
in Sydney harbour with Australia's navy - the first of its kind
since 1999.
Despite the presence of the Soryu submarine and a
well-attended media tour, Japan's Chief of Staff Commander Fleet
Escort Force insisted the exercise was not a sales pitch.
"We do not have an ulterior motive in having this media
conference," Rear Admiral Ryo Sakai told reporters.
As Japan showcased its submarine, Germany's ThyssenKrupp
AG's launched an advertising campaign to illustrate
its commitment to build the 12 submarines in South Australia.
"The German industry, backed by the German government felt
it would be appropriate to explain to the Australian public the
nature of the proposal being made," said John White, chairman,
ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems Australia.
ThyssenKrupp is proposing to scale up its 2,000-tonne Type
214 class submarine.
France's state-controlled naval contractor DCNS has proposed
a diesel-electric version of its 5,000-tonne Barracuda
nuclear-powered submarine.
America's Raytheon Co, which built the system for the
Collins-class boats, is vying for a separate contract for a
combat system for the submarine with Lockheed Martin Corp, which
supplies combat systems to the U.S. Navy's submarine fleet.
