(Repeats to chain on to alert)

TOKYO Oct 16 Australian Defence Minister David Johnston requested Japanese help to develop a new fleet of submarines during a meeting in Tokyo with his Japanese counterpart Akinori Eto, a spokesman for the Japanese defence ministry said on Thursday.

"Johnston requested cooperation from Japan, and Eto said Japan will consider ways in which we can help," Hirofumi Takeda said. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Pravin Char)