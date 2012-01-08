(Adds more quotes, context)
SYDNEY Jan 8 Three Australian environmental
activists were detained on board a Japanese whaling ship on
Sunday after boarding in protest at Japan's annual whale cull in
the Antarctic, anti-whaling group Sea Shepherd said.
The three activists from Forest Rescue, an Australian group
specialising in direct action to prevent logging, boarded the
ship early on Sunday with assistance from the Sea Shepherd
Conservation Society, Sea Shepherd said in a statement.
U.S.-based Sea Shepherd is tailing Japan's whaling fleet as
it heads towards the Southern Ocean to try to prevent the cull.
The statement described the activists as "prisoners now
detained on a Japanese whaler".
Speaking while en route to the Antarctic, Sea Shepherd
founder Paul Watson told Reuters by satellite phone that the
activists were still on board the Shonan Maru 2. He said the
Japanese vessel had been sent to disrupt Sea Shepherd's
longstanding campaign to stop the cull.
There had been no contact from the Japanese and the
activists' radios appeared to have been seized, Watson said from
aboard the Steve Irwin, one of two ships heading south with the
aim of preventing the hunt from taking place.
"The Shonan Maru won't talk to us. They don't respond to our
radio calls," Watson said. "They are chasing us."
A New Zealand-based spokesman for Japan's Institute of
Cetacean Research, which coordinates the annual hunt, confirmed
the three men were on the Japanese boat and uninjured. He did
not rule out that they might be taken to Japan.
"The three men are on board," spokesman Glenn Inwood told
Reuters. "They are being questioned now and they remain on the
vessel."
The Japanese boat, he said, was 40 km off the Australian
coast when the trio boarded it.
Forest Rescue spokesman Michael Montgomery had earlier said
the action was to protest at inaction by the Australian
government to stop the hunt and to demand the departure of the
whalers from Australian waters.
"We don't need to kill these beautiful creatures any more,"
he told Reuters.
Sea Shepherd said the three activists came in a boat from
Australia's western coast and approached the Shonan Maru 2 in
the dark, with assistance from two Sea Shepherd boats.
"The three negotiated their way past the razor wire and
spikes and over the rails of the Japanese whaling vessel," the
statement said. "They are being held in Australian territorial
waters by an invading Japanese vessel containing armed Japanese
military personnel."
They carried with them a message reading: "Return us to
shore in Australia and then remove yourself from our waters."
Whaling was banned under a 1986 moratorium, but Japan
continues to hunt hundreds of whales annually under a loophole
that allows whaling for "scientific" purposes.
