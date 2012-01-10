(Refiles to change headline to protesters)
SYDNEY Jan 10 Three Australian
anti-whaling protesters detained after boarding a Japanese
vessel in the Indian Ocean will be released to an Australian
customs ship in a high-seas transfer and will not face any
charges, Prime Minister Julia Gillard said on Tuesday.
The three men, who illegally boarded a support vessel, the
Shonan Maru 2, in darkness off the coast of Western Australia on
Sunday, were facing possible charges under Japanese law.
"We thank the Japanese government for their cooperation in
this matter," Gillard said through a spokesman.
"Activity of the nature undertaken by these three
Australians is unacceptable. No-one should assume that because
an agreement has been reached with the Japanese government in
this instance, that individuals will not be charged and
convicted in the future."
Australia staunchly opposes Japan's annual whaling in the
Southern Ocean, but says the only way to stop the practice is
through international court action, not dangerous, high-seas
protests.
Last year, Australia filed a complaint against Japan at the
world court in the Hague to stop Southern Ocean scientific
whaling. A decision is expected in 2013 or later.
The three activists from the Australian group Forest Rescue
boarded the Shonan Maru 2 with assistance from Sea Shepherd
Conservation Society, whose ships are trying to tail the
Japanese whaling fleet as it heads towards the Southern Ocean.
Last season, Japan cut short its annual whale hunt with less
than a fifth of their quota in response to Sea Shepherd
harassment which saw an activist boat -- The Ady Gil -- sunk in
a collision with a Japanese ship.
In 2008 Australian Benjamin Potts and another anti-whaling
activist boarded a Japanese whaler in the Southern Ocean and
after a few days onboard detention were also handed over to an
Australian Customs vessel.
Japan -- which along with Iceland and Norway is one of one
three countries that hunt whales -- introduced scientific
whaling to skirt the commercial whaling ban under a 1986
moratorium. It argues it has a right to monitor the whales'
impact on its fishing industry.
