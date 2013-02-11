(Adds details)
SYDNEY Feb 11 Shares in Australia's JB Hi-Fi
Ltd jumped as much as 15 percent on Monday, the biggest
one-day gain in four years, after the electronics retailer beat
forecasts with a 3.1 percent rise in first-half profit.
JB Hi-Fi Chief Executive Terry Smart said the new year had
got off to a positive start, with same-store sales in January up
4.2 percent from a year earlier.
He said he expects sales in the year to end-June 2013 to be
around A$3.25 billion ($3.3 billion) and net profit after tax
within the range of A$108.0 million to A$112.0 million, a rise
of 7 percent.
Smart said sales of televisions remained a drag on total
sales, as most consumers had already upgraded to flat-screen
sets.
The company's shares were up 12.7 percent at A$12.41 at 0008
GMT, after hitting a one-year high of A$12.70.
Dealers said short-covering contributed to the share price
spike, with retailers in general targeted by hedge funds betting
on further price falls, and JB Hi-Fi's stock in particular the
most heavily shorted retailer.
The latest weekly short-selling data from markets regulator
the Australian Securities and Investments Commission showed that
a hefty 18 percent of JB Hi-Fi's outstanding shares have been
sold short.
(Reporting by Jane Wardell and Victoria Thieberger; Editing by
Richard Pullin)