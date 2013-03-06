SYDNEY, March 6 Crash Sydney parties, eat and drink your way across Western Australia, and dive in the tropical sea to your heart's content. All of this, plus a salary, can be yours if you get one of Australia's "Best Jobs in the World."

The new campaign is modelled on the wildly successful 2009 campaign by tropical Queensland for the job of caretaker on an island along the Great Barrier Reef - and has already surpassed the original, with more than 80,000 applications in days.

This time, the country is recruiting for six jobs, one for each Australian state except Tasmania.

"Unfortunately for me, my time is up, but luckily, for you, the Best Job in the World is back," says Ben Southall, the Briton who won the 2009 contest, in a video. "Yet now there are not one, but six amazing jobs in Australia up for grabs."

The "Chief Funster" position would allow access to top Sydney parties and festivals as a VIP, while Western Australia's "Chief Taster" would have to eat and drink his or her way around the state. Queensland's Park Ranger could dive his days away.

Each position, open to adults 18 and older eligible to work in Australia on a business visa, provides a salary of A$100,000 ($102,300) for six months. Southall said it also included a free jar of vegemite, the vegetable and yeast extract spread beloved of Australian natives.

"We've...made it bigger and better by coming up with a competition which represents the very best of our country - our breathtaking landscapes and scenery, our unique nature and wildlife, great food and wine and, of course, our huge sense of fun," said Andrew McEvoy, Managing Director of Tourism Australia.

Video applications will be accepted until April 10, after which 150 people will be shortlisted.

The 2009 campaign within days became one of the most popular items on the Internet and attracted almost 35,000 entries from some 200 countries, including a hoax entry from Osama bin Laden.

The current campaign has already more than doubled that, with 85,000 applications, said an official at Tourism Australia. ($1 = 0.9773 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Michael Sin, editing by Elaine Lies and Ron Popeski)