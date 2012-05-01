SYDNEY May 1 Australia's Sun Metals Corp, a susidiary of Korea Zinc Co, said on Tuesday it had made alternative arrangements to maintain deliveries of zinc concentrate following the collapse of key supplier Kagara Ltd .

Kagara, which is contracted to sell Sun Metals 90,000 tonnes of zinc concentrate in 2012, has fallen into administration due to liquidity problems tied to low metals prices and a strong Australian dollar, forcing it to suspend mining.

"It's left a hole in our requirements for concentrate for sure," a Sun Metals spokesman told Reuters, adding the refiner was tapping other suppliers for more of the raw material used to manufacture refined zinc metal. (Reporting by James Regan)