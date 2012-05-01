(Fixes typo in lead)
By James Regan
SYDNEY May 1 Australia's Sun Metals Corp, a
subsidiary of Korea Zinc Co, made arrangements to
maintain deliveries of zinc concentrate after the collapse of
key supplier Kagara Ltd and said its output target was
still achievable.
Kagara, which is contracted to sell Sun Metals 90,000 tonnes
of zinc concentrate in 2012, has fallen into administration due
to liquidity problems tied to low metals prices and a strong
Australian dollar, forcing it to suspend mining.
The concentrate, or ground ore, typically contains between
49 and 51 percent zinc, indicating the annual supply would yield
about 45,000 tonnes of zinc for Sun Metals.
"It's left a hole in our requirements for concentrate for
sure," a Sun Metals spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday, adding
the refiner was tapping other suppliers for more of the raw
material used to manufacture refined zinc metal.
"Right now there's plenty of concentrate out there in the
world, it's not a problem for us," he said.
The refinery remained on track to produce around 210,000
tonnes of zinc this year despite Kagara's setback, according to
the spokesman.
Sun Metals had so far this year received 21,000 tonnes of
zinc concentrate from Kagara, he said.
Sun Metals also buys concentrates from suppliers in Alaska
and South America, according to the Sun Metals website.
A smaller amount of copper concentrate produced by Kagara is
supplied to India's Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd.
LME zinc, currently sells for $2,061 per tonne, off
about 20 percent from the peaks of 2011.
Commodities analysts said the closure of Kagara's mines
could help attack a chronic zinc supply glut but that the sector
was still facing a sixth straight year of surplus.
LME stocks of zinc have staged a near-uninterrupted climb
since mid-2011.
The International Lead and Zinc Study Group last week
boosted its forecast for surplus global refined zinc production
for 2012 to 249,000 tonnes from its last view of
135,000.
(Editing by Ryan Woo)