MELBOURNE Aug 20 Lion, the Australasian drinks company owned by Japan's Kirin Holdings Co, said on Monday it has appointed Stuart Irvine to take over as chief executive from Rob Murray.

Murray has been CEO since August 2004 and his plan to step down by 2013 was disclosed earlier this year. Irvine is currently CEO of Nestle Russia and Eurasia and has worked with Nestle in several countries.

Lion, with beer brands including Tooheys and XXXX and milk brands including Pura, posted revenues of more than A$2.5 billion ($2.6 billion) in the six months to March.

(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Matt Driskill)