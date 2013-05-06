By Jane Wardell and Maggie Lu Yueyang
SYDNEY May 6 Two of Australia's biggest
building companies have dealt a blow to hopes that commercial
and housing construction could help rebalance the faltering
economy away from the overweight and slowing mining sector.
Fuelled by Chinese-led demand for its coal, iron ore and
other resources, Australia's economy was one of the few in the
developed world to sail through the global financial crisis
without sliding into recession.
But last August, the resources minister declared the boom in
mining investment over. The central bank has made a series of
interest rate cuts in an attempt to bolster the economy, and
underpin housing activity in particular.
After promising signs at the start of the year, building
approvals tumbled 5.5 percent in March, according to the
Australian Bureau of Statistics.
"Greenshoots suggested in the media about the housing market
in Australia frankly is not translating into demand for our
products and into our markets," said Mike Kane, chief executive
of Boral Ltd, the country's largest building products
supplier.
"The continued weakness in the Victorian (state) market
especially suggests that housing demand in Australia is
directionally challenged, and I don't think it's improving at
all," Kane told reporters as he downgraded the company's
full-year profit expectations.
"I think it's been stuck for quite some time."
Leighton Holdings Ltd, Australia's largest
construction company, also sounded a downbeat note, reporting a
softening in construction contracts awarded in the first quarter
compared to a year ago.
Housing is only around 5 percent of the economy but swings
in the sector can have a big impact year to year. For instance,
a typical recovery in home building can add anywhere from half
to a full percentage point to economic growth.
"Housing investment might pick up but not pick up strongly
enough to fill the gap left by mining," Shane Oliver, head of
investment strategy at AMP Capital, said.
The resources sector, which accounts for between 10-16
percent of the Australian economy, created what has been dubbed
a two-speed economy, pumping up the local dollar and
exacerbating the pain felt in manufacturing and retail in the
country's most populous states.
CALLS FOR RATE CUT
As investment in the powerful mining sector has peaked,
Australia's central bank has made a series of rate cuts,
bringing the benchmark rate down to 3 percent.
There has been speculation the Reserve Bank will cut rates
again on Tuesday. While a Reuters poll of 21 economists found
four were tipping an easing, markets think it will be a closer
call, and are pricing in a 50-50 chance of a cut.
Leighton Chief Financial Officer Peter Gregg said part of
the problem in the construction sector was a shift toward medium
density living in Australia's major cities that was reducing
demand for new housing on the outskirts.
"People aren't as prepared to travel as far," he said after
Leighton, which has businesses stretching across mining
contracts to commercial property, reported a first-quarter net
profit of A$123 million ($126.78 million), compared with a loss
of A$80 million in the previous corresponding quarter.
Leighton said it had total work in hand of A$42.2 billion at
the end of the quarter, a net decline of A$1.3 billion from
December 2012, partly due to a softening in the overall level of
contract awards in construction and contract mining.
Still, the company, which is controlled by Spain's ACS
, maintained its full-year forecast of underlying profit
in the range of A$520 million-A$600 million, up from A$448
million in 2012.
Leighton shares gained 2.4 percent, while Boral shares
dropped 3.2 percent.