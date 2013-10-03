* Leighton says unaware of new allegations, ethics breaches
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Oct 3 Leighton Holdings,
Australia's biggest builder, came under fire on Thursday from
media reports saying corruption and bribery were widespread at
the company under previous management, sending its shares down
10 percent.
Investors and analysts played down the media reports, saying
they reopened old wounds tied to previous management rather than
inflicting fresh reputational damage, and pointed to Leighton's
efforts to improve ethics compliance over the past two years.
"My reaction when I read it this morning is that it's just a
rehash of old news," said Don Williams, chief investment officer
at Platypus Asset Management, which does not own shares in
Leighton.
The allegations hit just as Leighton, controlled by Spain's
ACS, has been emerging from a rough patch due to hefty
losses on two big projects and faces challenges recouping
payments from clients and a downturn in new mine construction.
Citing internal company memos, Fairfax media reported that
Leighton senior executives, including highly regarded former CEO
Wal King, knew about plans to pay alleged multimillion-dollar
kickbacks in Iraq, Indonesia and Malaysia. King denies any
wrongdoing.
In a near three-page statement to the Australian Securities
Exchange made in response to the media reports, Leighton said it
was not aware of any new allegations or instances of ethics
breaches beyond already disclosed bribery cases in Iraq and
Indonesia.
Australian federal police are investigating potential
corruption relating to Iraq contracts, after Leighton
voluntarily reported a possible ethics breach in 2011.
The company also said on Thursday it had sacked a senior
executive last year and has gone to court seeking to recover
A$5.6 million from a former employee for alleged breaches of
contractual duties tied to the construction of a barge in
Indonesia for a Leighton unit.
It declined to comment further on the Iraq and Indonesia
breaches as they are under investigation or in court.
Nowhere in its statement did Leighton deny wrongdoing, but
it said the Iraq and Indonesia cases were "exceptional
instances".
Former CEO Wal King, who retired in 2011 after running the
company for 23 years, denied on Thursday that he was "in the
know" about the alleged misconduct and said he would take all
steps necessary to protect his reputation.
"Mr King emphatically denies all allegations of wrongdoing
made against him in those news stories," a statement released by
his office said.
Simon Fitzgerald, an analyst at Moelis Australia Securities,
said it was important to note that the accusations concerned
former management and that Leighton has taken clear steps to
improve its governance.
"In terms of whether it creates reputational issues from
here, the damage has already been done, but perhaps moreso in
the regions where these issues occurred," he said, adding it
won't hurt Leighton in Australia, where it remains one of the
few companies that can handle large, complicated projects.
Shares in Leighton, majority owned by Germany's Hochtief AG
, which is in turn controlled by ACS, slumped 10.4
percent to close at a one-month low of A$17.54.
