S.Korea stocks, won jump to multi-month highs; Park eclipsed
* KOSPI highest since late April 2015 * Won strengthens on less hawkish Fed * Park's arrival at prosecutors' offices ignored by markets SEOUL, March 21 South Korean shares notched yet another intraday year-high early on Tuesday as investors' strong hopes of upbeat first-quarter earnings largely supported the main bourse. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.9 percent at 2,177.04 points as of 0202 GMT, the highest since April 24, 2015.