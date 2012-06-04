SYDNEY, June 4 Property group Lend Lease on Monday said it had launched a new wholesale fund to buy medium-sized shopping malls in Australia, and that domestic and offshore institutional investors had already committed A$185 million ($180 million).

The new fund underlines rapid growth in the unlisted property fund market for institutional investors, which is attracting those seeking steady rental income and who want to avoid volatility in the listed sector.

Although the retail environment in Australia remains challenging with a decline in April retail figures adding to a mostly soft run in sales, Lend Lease said quality sub-regional centres - usually medium-sized shopping malls anchored by a supermarket - offer steady rental income due to non-discretionary spending.

"Sub-regional centres are being acquired on yields above their long term average, and the fund will be targeting assets whereby Lend Lease can add value through active asset management, repositioning and/or expansion," a spokesperson told Reuters via email.

It is a closed-end fund with an investment life of 7 years, the spokesperson added.

Wholesale unlisted players now own A$83 billion of securitised property assets in Australia, about the same as the domestic holdings of Australian real estate investment trusts, according to JP Morgan. ($1 = 1.0361 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)