BRIEF-Jerusalem Insurance board approves FY cash dividend
* Board approves cash dividend of 8 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2n0bHaN) Further company coverage:
SYDNEY Feb 18 Lend Lease Corp Ltd, Australia's largest property developer, posted a 39 percent rise in first-half net profits on Monday, boosted by land sales on its flagship A$6 billion Barangaroo Sydney waterfront development.
Lend Lease said net profit after tax was A$302.3 million ($312 million), compared with A$217 million a year ago.
The group's net assets increased 5 percent to A$4.09 billion at the end of December 2012, compared to the prior half.
* Board approves cash dividend of 8 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2n0bHaN) Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 7 (IFR) - The Republic of Italy has started marketing a May 2028 eurozone inflation-linked euro transaction at 13bp area over BTPei 3.10% September 2026 BTPei, according to lead.
* RBC analyst says performance better than expected (Recasts with CFO comment, adds detail, share price)