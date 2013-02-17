SYDNEY Feb 18 Lend Lease Corp Ltd, Australia's largest property developer, posted a 39 percent rise in first-half net profits on Monday, boosted by land sales on its flagship A$6 billion Barangaroo Sydney waterfront development.

Lend Lease said net profit after tax was A$302.3 million ($312 million), compared with A$217 million a year ago.

The group's net assets increased 5 percent to A$4.09 billion at the end of December 2012, compared to the prior half.