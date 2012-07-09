July 9 A planned $6 billion development on
Sydney Harbour does not have space for a large casino but could
cater for smaller-scale VIP gaming, developer Lend Lease
said on Monday, which would suit a proposal put forward
by billionaire James Packer.
Packer outlined a plan for an international hotel and casino
at Barangaroo, on Sydney's waterfront, after his company Crown
Ltd doubled its stake in its main rival, Echo
Entertainment, which owns Sydney's sole casino.
Crown wants to raise its stake in Echo to 25 percent from 10
percent, as part of its plans to lobby for a second Sydney
casino licence to attract more Asian high-rollers.
The developer of the site, Lend Lease, said on Monday it
could focus more on plans for the hotel after announcing it has
secured A$2 billion ($2.04 billion) funding for the first two
commercial towers at its flagship project, including A$1 billion
committed by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.
Lend Lease chief executive Steve McCann said the site did
not have the capacity for a mass-market casino.
"If there was going to be anything in the tower with any
gaming capacity, it would be VIP-style gaming," he told analysts
on a conference call.
The New South Wales state government would need to approve
any gaming licence, since Echo currently holds Sydney's
exclusive casino licence until 2019. The state government
previously welcomed Packer's proposal as a boost to tourism.
Lend Lease has said it is in talks with a number of hotel
groups for the site, including Crown.
Shares in Crown gained 1.5 percent in morning trade and Lend
Lease was up 0.3 percent, against a broader market down
0.8 percent.
