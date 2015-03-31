(Corrects number of shares being sold in par 2)

SYDNEY, March 31 Australian accounting software maker MYOB Ltd said it plans to raise up to A$833.8 million ($635.69 million) in an initial public offer which is expected to be one of the country's biggest listings this year.

The Melbourne-based firm said on Tuesday that it plans to sell up to 277.2 million of a total of up to 633.4 million shares for between A$3 and A$4, while its current controlling shareholder, private equity firm Bain Capital, will keep the remaining 57 percent. ($1 = 1.3116 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Miral Fahmy)