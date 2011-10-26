* Agreement with Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait comes before Eid
al Adha
* Indonesian live cattle export controversy catalyst for
change
By Bruce Hextall
SYDNEY, Oct 26 Australia's live sheep export
industry has reached an agreement with three key Middle East
markets to prevent the slaughter of these animals at homes, an
executive of the Sheepmeat Council of Asutralia said on
Wednesday.
The agreement with governments and livestock industries in
Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait, comes ahead of the Islamic religious
festival Eid al Adha between Nov. 6 and 9 when Muslims are
required to sacrifice animals as an act of obedience to Allah.
Ahead of the festival, individual sheep are often bought
from holding feed lots after arriving in Middle East countries,
tossed in a car boot and taken home for slaughter -- a practice
which animal welfare agencies claim is cruel.
"Key to assuring the welfare of Australian sheep is the
implementation by importers and importing governments of a 'no
private sales' policy to unknown slaughter points in these
markets," the council's chairman Kate Joseph said.
Individual buyers of sheep will be required to use slaughter
facilities that comply with global animal welfare standards.
Earlier this year, Australia banned live cattle exports to
Indonesia for a month, after television footage showed cattle
being beaten, whipped and maimed prior to slaughter in some
Indonesian abattoirs.
The sheep meat council's chief executive, Ron Cullen, said
the plan was being implemented ahead of a new framework to be
put in force next year to ensure Australian animals were only
exported to audited supply chains which meet global animal
welfare standards.
"The plan is very much in line with recommendations by the
government (announced last week) but we're bringing the
time-line forward ahead of Eid al Adha," said Cullen.
Cullen said as part of the plan there would be observers on
the ground to ensure that individuals did not buy sheep for home
slaughter as well as advertising and the continuation of
education programs.
Australia, the world's largest exporter of live animals,
shipped 2.9 million sheep valued at A$343.5 million ($358.9
million) to Middle Eastern markets in 2010/11.
EXPORTS TO INDONESIA
The Australian government's chief commodities forecaster on
Wednesday released a survey conducted in late June and early
July, before the ban on live cattle exports to Indonesia was
lifted, that found 278,000 head of cattle were available for
export to Indonesia over the remainder of 2011.
The survey found ranchers in northern Australia intended to
export 597,000 head of cattle to Indonesia this year, of which
274,000 had already being shipped.
The first shipment to Indonesia after the ban was lifted was
on Aug. 10, when Elders Ltd , one of Australia's largest
shippers of live cattle to Indonesia, restarted shipments to an
abattoir the company owns in Indonesia.
The month-long ban was lifted on July 6 after export control
orders were revised to require ranchers to apply for permits to
meet welfare requirements, and to trace cattle from farms
through shipping to abattoirs with agreed standards.
The suspension of live cattle exports to Indonesia placed
many cattle ranches in northern Australia, which is close to
Indonesian markets, under financial stress.
($1 = 0.957 Australian Dollars)
