MELBOURNE, April 7 The Western Australian government said it will only renew two leases key to the Browse LNG development if the partners set up a supply base onshore in the state and set aside some gas for industrial use in the state.

About half the gas in Browse, which partners led by Woodside Petroleum aim to develop as a floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, is in leases owned by the state, while the rest of the gas is in seven leases owned by the Australian government.

"At this stage there is no alignment between the joint venture nor is there alignment between the state and federal governments," state premier Colin Barnett said at an industry conference on Monday.

