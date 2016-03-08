(Repeats to tag for graphics; no changes to text)
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, March 8 Chevron has started
up its massive Gorgon LNG project in Australia and will soon be
shipping more of the super-chilled fuel into an oversupplied
market, eroding producer revenues but also likely hastening the
advent of a liquid Asian spot market.
The $54 billion project, seen by many as symbolic of the era
when high prices funded mega-projects of ever-increasing size,
started production this week and may be the last piece required
to establish a truly global natural gas market.
While producers may struggle to profit from such projects at
current low prices, a supply glut is seen as necessary to
creating the liquid spot market that Asia still lacks despite
being home to 70 percent of global LNG consumption.
"LNG producers and buyers are becoming traders and
aggregators. That means that we'll see more buyers selling and
more sellers buying LNG," said Chong Zhi Rin, an analyst at Wood
Mackenzie, at an industry conference last week in Singapore.
The global oversupply is not only giving buyers the upper
hand but is also pushing the LNG market away from its
traditional reliance on oil-linked pricing and long-term
contracts.
"Homeless LNG accounts for more than a quarter of expected
supply through 2025," said Jason Feer of energy brokerage and
consultancy Poten & Partners at the same event, with a good
portion of those uncommitted cargoes expected by analysts to go
into the spot market.
Already producers like Chevron and Woodside Petroleum
, buyers like Japanese utilities and merchants like
Glencore or Vitol, have expanded trading
teams to handle the expected surplus cargoes.
Hoping to create regional LNG trading hubs, Singapore
Exchange has launched a derivatives contract for the
fuel, while CME Group is banking on a Japan-focused LNG
contract.
The oversupply is also helping to remove the destination
clauses that prevent buyers from re-selling cargoes and that are
one of the key obstacles in creating a liquid market.
"It will be difficult for producers to insist on destination
clauses," said Ben Smith, a partner at Norton Rose Fulbright, a
law firm that advises clients on energy matters, including gas
supply contracts.
Gorgon began production this week and is scheduled to export
its first cargo by mid-March, Chevron said on Tuesday, less than
one month after the another milestone was set in the United
States when Cheniere Energy exported its first LNG
cargo.
This wave of Australian and U.S. supply comes just as demand
slows in the core markets of Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and
China, pulling Asia's spot LNG prices LNG-AS down by 80
percent since 2014 to under $4.50 per million British thermal
units.
Still, Chevron Chairman and CEO John Watson said in the
company statement on Tuesday: "Gorgon will drive long-term
growth and create shareholder value for decades to come.
"The long-term fundamentals for LNG are attractive,
particularly in the Asia-Pacific region."
