(Updates to reflect delays to Gorgon, Wheatstone, Ichthys)
Feb 25 Australia has more than $180 billion of liquefied natural gas export projects
coming online, with developers planning to add about 53 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG
production by 2017, an increase that would make the country the world's top LNG exporter.
Chevron Corp and its partners including Exxon Mobil Corp and Royal Dutch Shell
are due to ship will ship the first LNG cargo from the $54 billion Gorgon project in the
days or coming weeks.
Here is a list of Australia's other LNG projects expected to start up through 2020.
PROJECTS UNDER CONSTRUCTION
PROJECT STAGE DEVELOPER CAPACITY START COMMENTS/LINKS
(mtpa)
--------------- ------------ ------------ -------- -------- ----------------------------
Gorgon 1, 2 & 3 Construction Chevron 15.6 Early-201 $54 bln; Cost at FID- $37
6 bln; Stakeholders: Chevron:
47.3 pct, Exxon: 25 pct,
Shell: 25 pct, Osaka Gas:
1.25 pct, Tokyo Gas: 1 pct,
Chubu Electric: 0.417 pct.
Second cost increase
announced in late 2013
Queensland Curtis FID in Oct BG Group 8.5 Jan 2015 $20.4 bln; cost at FID - $15
Island 1 & 2 2010 (QGC) bln; Stakeholders: BG: 93.75
pct, CNOOC: 5 pct, Tokyo Gas:
1.25 pct. Maiden cargo
shipped Jan 2015.
Gladstone LNG 1 & FID in Jan Santos/Petron 7.8 Oct 2015 $18.5 bln; Cost at FID- $16
2* 2011 as/Total/KOGA bln; Stakeholders: Santos: 30
S pct, Petronas: 27.5 pct,
Total: 27.5 pct, KOGAS: 15
pct. Train 1 started
exporting on Oct 15, 2015.
Train 2 expected
to be ready for start-up by
end 2015.
Australia Pacific FID in July Conoco/Origin 9 2015 $2 bln/7 pct blowout to
LNG 1 & 2* 2011 for A$24.7 billion ($25.42
train 1, FID billion) in Feb. 2013, cost
July 2012 at FID $20 billion.
for train 2 Stakeholders: Conoco: 37.5
pct, Origin: 37.5 pct,
Sinopec: 25 pct.
Ichthys 1 & 2 FID in Jan Inpex/Total 8.4 July-Sept $34 bln - a 70 pct increase
2012 2017 from original pre-FID
estimate of $20 bln.
Stakeholders: Inpex: 72.805
pct, Total: 24 pct, Tokyo
Gas: 1.575 pct, Osaka Gas:
1.2 pct, Toho Gas: 0.42 pct
Prelude FLNG FID in May Shell/KOGAS 3.6 By 2017 Estimated at $10.8-$12.6 bln,
2011 expected to be first floating
LNG project globally.
Shell: 67.5 pct; Inpex: 17.5
pct; KOGAS: 10 pct; CPC: 5
pct.
Wheatstone 1 & 2 FID in Sept Chevron 8.9 Mid-2017 $29 bln; FID in Sept 2011;
2011 Stakeholders: Chevron: 64.14
pct, KUFPEC: 13.4 pct,
Woodside: 13 pct, TEPCO: 8
pct, Kyushu Electric: 1.46
pct.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL CAPACITY UNDER CONSTRUCTION: 53.3 MTPA
ESTIMATED CAPEX OF PROJECTS UNDER CONSTRUCTION: $172.62 BLN
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW PROJECTS THAT MAY BE FINALISED IN 2013 AND BEYOND
PROJECT STAGE DEVELOPER CAPACITY START COMMENTS/LINKS
(mtpa)
--------------- ------------ -------------- --------- ------- --------------------------
Arrow LNG 1 & 2* FID unclear Shell/PetroChi 8.0 est. Shell CEO said in January
na 2017 2015 that Arrow LNG was
"off the table" due to
cost-cutting. Partners may
sell gas to competitors
rather than develop their
own LNG plant.
Bonaparte Considering GDF 2.4 est. Scrapped FLNG plan in June
alternatives Suez/Santos 2019 2014, considering
; no FID alternatives
timeframe
Browse FLNG FID for FLNG Woodside Est. 12 NA Woodside plans three
redesign in floating LNG vessels for
2016 Browse.
Scarborough FLNG 2014-2015 Exxon/BHP 6-7 2020-
2021
Sunrise LNG FID Woodside 3.5 Post E. Timor and Australia
estimate: 2020 currently in arbitration
Post 2016 over Sunrise gas field
revenue sharing agreement,
project likely
indefinitely delayed.
Timeline of
dispute:
--------------- ------------ ------------ ---------
TOTAL CAPACITY 31.5
--------------- ------------ ------------ ---------
POSSIBLE EXPANSIONS OF EXISTING PROJECTS
PROJECT STAGE DEVELOPER CAPACITY START COMMENTS/LINKS
(mtpa)
--------------- ------------ -------------- --------- ------- --------------------------
Gorgon 4 FEED in Chevron Approx. Est. Plans for trains 4, 5
2012; FID in 5.0 2018
2013
Gorgon 5 Speculative Chevron 5.0 N/A
Pluto 2 FEED^^ Woodside 4.3 2015 Expansion off table for
completed; the near term while talks
continue for third party
gas. Space available at
Pluto site for 5 trains.
FID
delayed from
anticipated
late 2012
Pluto 3 FEED Woodside 4.3 N/A
completed
Pluto 4 & 5 Speculative Woodside est. 8.6 N/A Current site, with 1
train, can accommodate 5
trains.
Wheatstone Speculative Chevron 16.1 N/A Chevron plans for the
Wheatstone project to
eventually expand into the
plant to a 25 mtpa hub.
Darwin 2 Speculative ConocoPhillips est. 3.5 N/A Conoco has suggested it
may expand the existing
plant with gas from
Australia's Browse Basin.
Santos and GDf Suez
considering putting their
Bonaparte gas into Darwin.
Arrow LNG 3 & 4* Speculative Shell/PetroChi est. 10.0 N/A With Arrow LNG 1 & 2
na trains uncertain according
to some analysts, trains
3&4 are unlikely.
Queensland Speculative BG est. 3.5 N/A Difficulties securing gas
Curtis Island reserves are likely to
LNG 3* deter QCLNG from
expanding, according to
experts.
Australia Speculative Origin/Conoco est. 9.0 N/A Gas reserve shortages of
Pacific LNG 3 & other projects may spur
4* Origin and Conoco to sell
the gas for trains 3&4 to
their rivals, according to
some industry analysts.
--------------- ------------ ------------ ---------
TOTAL CAPACITY est. 65.8
--------------- ------------ ------------ ---------
PROJECTS CURRENTLY ONSTREAM
PROJECT STAGE DEVELOPER CAPACITY START COMMENTS/LINKS
(mtpa)
--------------- ------------ ------------ --------- -------- --------------------------
North West On stream Woodside 16.5 1989
Shelf Venture
(Trains 1-5)
Darwin (Bayu On stream Conoco 3.6 2006 Exploration for expansion
Undan) Phillips under way, gas resource to
run out in 2025.
Pluto Train 1 Start Woodside 4.3 2012 A$14.9 bln, one year delay
delayed one in start. Stakeholders:
year; online Woodside: 90 pct. Tokyo
April 2012 Gas: 5 pct, Kansai: 5 pct
Queensland On stream BG Group 4 2014 QCLNG 2 due up in Q3 2015;
Curtis Island 1 (QGC) at plateau, expected in
2016, total output seen at
around 8 mtpa.
Stakeholders: BG 93.75
pct, CNOOC: 5 pct, tokiyo
Gas: 1.25 pct.
-------------- ------------ ------------ ---------
TOTAL CAPACITY 28.4
--------------- ------------ ------------ ---------
* Coal seam gas to LNG projects
^^ = Front-end engineering and design
Source: Company announcements, documents and websites, Queensland government websites, industry
sources, Macquarie Research, Tri-Zen Capital, analyst reports and estimates. Where dates for FIDs
and start-up dates were not available from the project developers, analyst and industry source
estimates were used. Projects of 1 mtpa or below have been excluded.
(Compiled by Rebekah Kebede, Sonali Paul and Henning Gloystein; Editing by Michael Perry)