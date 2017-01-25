* CIMIC pulls out of building power station to supply
Ichthys LNG
* Ichthys operator Inpex says power station 89 pct complete
* Ichthys LNG start-up still aimed for July to Sept 2017
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Jan 25 Australia's $34 billion
Ichthys liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project has been
dealt a blow as engineering firm CIMIC involved in
building the facility's power station announced on Thursday it
was pulling the plug.
"CIMIC Group advises that the ... consortium (building the
power station) ... has terminated its contract with JKC
Australia LNG Pty Ltd for the design, construction and
commissioning of the Ichthys Combined Cycle Power Plant (CCPP)
project," CIMIC said in a statement.
CIMIC was not immediately available for further comment.
The power station is planned to supply the Ichthys LNG
export facility with electricity.
A spokesman for Japan's Inpex, the majority owner
of Ichthys LNG, said the power station was 89 percent complete.
And while the spokesman said Inpex did not see this
cancellation as "critical" to Ichthys and that it would have "no
fatal influence" on its launch, the cancellation will almost
certainly delay the project's production ramp-up, which was
scheduled for July to September this year.
Australia's $200 billion LNG production ramp-up is one of
the biggest increases in supply the industry has ever seen, and
it will lift Australia over Qatar as the world's biggest
exporter of the fuel.
Even so, most of Australia's LNG projects currently under
construction, including Chevron's huge Gorgon facility
and Royal Dutch Shell's floating Prelude production
vessel, are having trouble keeping within budget and sticking to
schedules, and more delays are expected.
"All projects currently being built or expanded in Australia
are having trouble with time and cost control. They will almost
certainly see further delays," a source advising LNG producers
said on condition of anonymity.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Additional reporting by Osamu
Tsukimori in TOKYO; Editing by Tom Hogue)