MILAN, June 19 Australia's North West Shelf liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant has awarded a cargo each to Britain's BG Group, Japan's Itochu and Norway's Statoil as part of a tender, trade sources said.

BG has already dispatched a tanker to pick up its cargo, whereas Itochu's volumes will be delivered by Woodside Petroleum , operator of the liquefaction plant, according to shipping and trading sources.

Sources said Statoil would likely provide its own shipping to transport the cargo.

The transaction price was put by sources at $12-12.50 per mmBtu. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)