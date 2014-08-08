LONDON Aug 8 Australia's North West Shelf liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project awarded at least one cargo each to Shell and Norway's Statoil following a tender, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The sell tender for four cargoes loading in October and November was launched last week. Early indications suggested that other companies might also have won shipments.

The transaction value was around $12 per million British thermal units on a free-on-board basis, one trader said.

