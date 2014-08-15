MELBOURNE Aug 15 Engineering giant Bechtel Corp
reached a new workplace agreement on Friday with construction
workers, averting strikes that could have delayed the start-up
of three liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants it is building on
Australia's east coast.
Bechtel is building $62 billion worth of LNG plants on
Curtis Island off the state of Queensland, where the
Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU) approved
a new pay and work schedule deal after rejecting two earlier
offers.
Some workers had tried to block others getting to and from
Curtis Island over the past week ahead of the vote, disrupting
activity. With the new agreement approved by 54 percent of those
who voted, work could return to normal, Kevin Berg, Bechtel's
Gladstone general manager, said on Friday.
"Obviously the industrial action had some impact to work on
the projects but we will continue to work hard to bring these
LNG plants online towards first LNG production," Berg said in a
statement emailed to Reuters.
BG Group Plc's Queensland Curtis Island plant is due
to produce its first LNG in the fourth quarter of 2014.
The two other plants at Curtis Island, Gladstone LNG and
Australia Pacific LNG, are due to start producing in 2015 and
2016, respectively.
Gladstone LNG is owned by Santos Ltd, Malaysia's
Petronas, and France's Total SA.
Australia Pacific LNG is owned by ConocoPhillips,
Origin Energy and China's Sinopec Corp
.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Tom Hogue)