MELBOURNE, June 5 Australian rare earths miner
Lynas Corp suddenly replaced its CEO on Thursday with a
telecommunications executive following prolonged delays in
ramping up its Malaysian rare earths plant to full capacity.
Lynas said Amanda Lacaze would take over from Eric Noyrez,
who had been in the top job for just over a year and led the
company's start-up of its mine in Australia and plant in Kuantan
after facing community protests, as well as technical and
financing issues.
Lacaze was previously chief executive of Commander
Communications and executive chairman of Orion
Telecommunications.
"Overcoming numerous challenges and achieving consistent
production is a significant transformational milestone enabling
us to now place increased emphasis on commercial success," Lynas
said.
The company, which is facing a sharp slump in rare earths
prices, has said it expects to finally reach its targeted rate
of 11,000 tonnes a year by the end of June.
Lynas said Lacaze's experience in chemicals, heavy inudstry,
technology and marketing, including as head of marketing at
Australia's top telecomms company Telstra Corp Ltd, would help
build its business and strengthen its financial position.
Lacaze and Noyrez could not be immediately reached for
comment on Thursday. A Lynas spokesman had no further comment on
the change at the top beyond the announcement to the stock
exchange.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)