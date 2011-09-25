SYDNEY, Sept 26 Deal making volumes involving
Australian companies jumped almost 70 percent in the first nine
months of the year after large resources takeovers saw total
volumes come in just below record levels when activity peaked in
2007.
Australia is ranked the world's fourth-largest market for
mergers and acquisitions, according to the latest Thomson
Reuters data, coming in behind the United States, United Kingdom
and China.
While the number of deals fell compared to a year ago, total
announced Australian-involved mergers and acquisition activity
reached $142.8 billion for the first three quarters of 2011,
just under a record $144.4 billion in 2007.
Australia-targeted volumes rose 46.5 percent to $93.3
billion.
Goldman Sachs topped the financial advisor rankings
for announced deals, bolstered by its role advising U.S. oil
firm Petrohawk Energy Corp which was acquired by BHP
Billiton for around $12 billion.
For completed deals, UBS topped the league tables with fees
from Australian-involved deals hitting $1.5 billion, a 66.7
percent increase from the same period in 2010.
Other big deals announced so far this year include
SABMiller's $10 billion bid for brewer Foster's Group
.
