SYDNEY Jan 23 The Australian government on
Monday said it would establish a new Critical Infrastructure
Centre to protect key national infrastructure from sabotage,
espionage and coercion.
The centre, which will develop national security risk
assessments and register critical assets, is being established
as the government has taken an increasingly protectionist stance
on foreign ownership of electricity and port assets.
Australia last year rejected separate bids by Hong Kong's
Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings and China's State
Grid Corp. to buy all of Ausgrid, the biggest power grid in the
nation's most populous state, New South Wales, on grounds of
"national security".
