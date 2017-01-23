* New centre will identify critical assets
* Will vet bids by foreign firms for national security risks
* China cried "protectionist" after earlier deals blocked
By Jamie Freed
SYDNEY, Jan 23 The Australian government
announced a new infrastructure body on Monday that will, among
other functions, check whether foreign-led bids for key assets,
including power grids and ports, pose any national security
risks.
The Critical Infrastructure Centre will assess risks, advise
on transactions and help prevent sabotage, espionage and
coercion, the government said in a statement.
The centre, which will also draw up a list of key assets,
is meant to improve coordination between the various agencies
that might have concerns over asset sales.
Its creation follows a series of controversial foreign
investment rulings last year, when the government blocked Hong
Kong and Chinese firms bidding for Ausgrid, the biggest power
grid in the nation's most populous state, New South Wales, on
national security grounds.
The Chinese government subsequently labelled Australia
"protectionist".
Australia has since imposed foreign investment restrictions
on the sales process for a smaller power grid, Endeavour Energy.
In a statement on Monday, the Australian government said
foreign investment in critical assets would be assessed on a
"case-by-case basis".
Peter Jennings, the executive director of the Australian
Strategic Policy Institute, said significant parts of
Australia's critical infrastructure were owned by foreign
entities and he expected the new body would look at the
aggregate effects.
Currently, the Foreign Investment Review Board is
considering whether to approve the $5.5 billion acquisition of
DUET Group by a consortium led by Hong Kong's Cheung
Kong Infrastructure Holdings (CKI).
DUET's assets include the Dampier-to-Bunbury gas pipeline
in Western Australia, which transports fuel for half of the
power generation in the country's biggest export state. It also
owns electricity distributors in the state of Victoria.
"I would see DUET's sale as being something you would expect
this centre to look at very closely," Jennings said.
A source involved with the DUET transaction, who was not
authorised to speak publicly, said it was unclear if the
creation of the new government body would put the deal at risk.
DUET shares fell 0.7 percent on Monday in line with a
broader decline in the Australian market and are trading 5.7
percent below the CKI offer price.
CKI did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
Greg Austin, a professor specialising in cyber security at
the University of New South Wales, said the new centre would be
in line with similar bodies set up by other nations, like the
United States and United Kingdom.
"Everyone is alert to the threat of terrorism against
aviation assets - that alertness is part of the defence," he
said. "Now the government is saying, like the British and
Americans have, we need to have similar levels of alertness to
other threats, especially cyber threats."
Last September, the British government approved a £18.1
billion ($22.49 billion) nuclear power plant project backed by
Chinese cash despite having put in place more stringent
oversight of critical infrastructure.
Leigh Duthie, a Brisbane-based partner at law firm Baker &
McKenzie, said the new body would give investors more clarity
about which assets Australia considered sensitive.
"Chinese investors want to play by the rules and want
certainty as to where they can invest," Duthie said.
($1 = 0.8048 pounds)
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)