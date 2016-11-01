(Repeats story published late on Tuesday, no change to text)
By Jonathan Barrett and Jamie Freed
SYDNEY Nov 1 Australia's increasingly
protectionist stance is dissuading Chinese and other foreign
investors from bidding in major asset sales, political and
corporate advisers say, potentially reducing competition and
hurting prices.
The New South Wales state government's decision last month
to accept a $12.5 billion offer from local pension funds for
major electricity grid Ausgrid - after the federal government
previously vetoed higher China and Hong Kong-based offers - has
irritated some investors and their advisers. It has left them
confused by an apparent change in rules that means the highest
priced bid no longer wins.
The successful bid was approved without a competitive
process and investment bankers involved in negotiations told
Reuters it represented up to $2.3 billion less than offers from
Chinese-government owned State Grid Corp of China and
Hong Kong-listed Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd
that were both knocked back over "national security
issues".
"Did we, as a country, leave money on the table - probably,"
a member of Australia's ruling Coalition told Reuters. "But the
price was more than acceptable and it can be plowed back into
the economy, fast," said the senator, who asked not to be
identified.
The Australian government is encouraging the states to sell
assets by offering them up to A$5 billion ($3.8 billion) in cash
grants as incentives if they then quickly re-invest proceeds in
infrastructure projects. Given that the payments are on offer
until 2019, this may trigger a wave of sales over the next three
years.
Endeavour is the next New South Wales state-owned energy
asset slated for sale with a majority stake in the network that
powers parts of southern Sydney expected to attract bids of
around A$4 billion. The Western Australian government is also
considering the possible sale of its electricity network,
previously valued at A$15 billion by lobbying group
Infrastructure Partnerships Australia.
A spokesman for the New South Wales government declined to
comment on whether the confusion over whether foreign investors
were welcome bidders was eroding future asset values. A
spokesman for the Federal Treasurer also declined to comment.
FOREIGN OWNERSHIP BACKLASH
While the assets are offered to the market by state
governments, foreign bids must be approved by Federal Treasurer
Scott Morrison who takes advice from the Foreign Investment
Review Board (FIRB), which consists of prominent business people
and former government officials with finance, mining,
agricultural and national security backgrounds.
Morrison, who is part of a centre-right government, has been
involved in high profile rejections of foreign-led bids for both
Ausgrid and major cattle empire S. Kidman and Co, since taking
over as treasurer just over a year ago.
There has been no government guidance issued as to why the
Ausgrid bids by State Grid Corp and Hong Kong
billionaire Li Ka-shing's Cheung Kong Infrastructure
represented security risks, nor whether operational control of
similar assets by overseas investors will be acceptable.
In the absence of any clear communication from the
government, advisers could only assume it did not want a foreign
operator to have a controlling stake in assets like Endeavour,
said a senior investment banker specialising in the
infrastructure sector, who declined to be named because he
wasn't authorised to speak to media.
He said this was likely to limit interest from rejected
Ausgrid bidders.
POLITICAL CONSIDERATIONS
More members of parliament than in the past are concerned
that foreign investors - and the Chinese in particular - have
been buying up too many strategic Australian assets, including
the 99-year lease to Darwin Port in the country's north.
There is also growing unease within the ruling Coalition
that China is becoming a geo-political threat due to its
militarisation of the South China Sea, and that might not make
it suitable to be a controlling investor in key Australian
infrastructure, the senior government member told Reuters.
It all contrasts with the investment environment of just a
few years ago when China's State Grid was able to purchase a
majority holding in energy company Jemena, which has
electricity, gas distribution and transmission assets across
Australia's eastern seaboard, with little concern expressed by
politicians or the public.
Nicholas Moore, Chief Executive of Macquarie Group which
advised State Grid on its bid for Ausgrid before later
representing the winning consortium, said while Macquarie
supported the flow of capital across borders, he understood
governments had to consider other issues.
"We very much recognise in all of the different countries
where we carry on business that there are genuine political
issues and concerns that governments have to deal with," Moore
told Reuters in a phone interview.
The New South Wales government has yet to receive advice
from the FIRB on what types of bids and bidders for Endeavour
will be acceptable and will not launch an auction process until
that occurs, a source familiar with the situation said.
"[The government is] still waiting for that kind of
guidance," this person said.
Infrastructure Partnerships Australia CEO Brendan Lyon said
it was a critical time for the country to avoid deterring
overseas investors given the pipeline of potential
privatisations.
"It would be a real shame if we see poor process and
political interests interfere with that," said Lyon, who noted
that Australia had only recently entered into a free trade
agreement with China.
($1 = 1.3080 Australian dollars)
