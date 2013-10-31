SYDNEY Nov 1 Australia's top investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd booked a 39 percent rise in first-half net profit on Friday, after its market-facing and annuity style businesses both performed well.

Macquarie Group posted profits of A$501 million ($474.42 million), beating an average projection of A$475 million from two analysts, and up from A$361 million in the same period last year.

The bank has been diversifying away from investment banking into less riskier areas and is pushing rapidly into home mortgages.

That is threatening to disrupt a highly profitable segment of the banking industry long dominated by the country's top four lenders: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank Ltd and Westpac Banking Corp. ($1 = 1.0560 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jackie Range; Editing by Andrew Heavens)